Theni POCSO court hands double life term to two men for raping, impregnating teen girl

THENI: A special POCSO court here has sentenced two men to double life imprisonment for threatening a 13-year-old girl, taking her explicit photographs, and sexually assaulting her, leading to her pregnancy.

Special Court Judge Ezhil on Wednesday found the accused, Raja Perumal (38) and Ayyasamy (56), both hailing from a village in Uthamapalayam taluk, guilty of the offense and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three-month imprisonment.