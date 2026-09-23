Despite video proof, cops closed Pocso case on mining baron Veeramani in February

The sincerity of the initial probe, contained in a ‘further action dropped’ report filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) before the Special Pocso Court, have now come under scrutiny after the court refused to accept the closure report and ordered further investigation.

The report dated February 18, 2026, was filed in a case registered under Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act based on a complaint filed by an activist on October 6, 2025, after an unidentified man handed over a pen drive containing a video of a minor girl with a man.

The CCB registered the case on October 7 and questioned Veeramani. However, the investigation subsequently focused on the inability to establish the identity of the girl in the video and the absence of corroborative evidence. The forensic examination of the pen drive and a digital video recorder did not yield identifiable data establishing the identities of those seen in the footage, the police claimed in the report. Investigators also noted that the video carried a 2019 timestamp.