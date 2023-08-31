Theni man nabbed near Pakistan border

BHUJ/THENI: Central agencies and local police in Gujarat are questioning a man from Theni, who was detained after being found roaming suspiciously near the India-Pakistan border in Kutch on Tuesday evening.

A hand-drawn map showing bordering Kutch region and adjoining villages of Pakistan such as Nagarparkar and Islamkot, a screwdriver, spanner, cutting plier, scissors, a passport, driving license, PAN card and an international debit card were found in the bag of the man, identified as Dinesh Lakshmanan of Chinnamanur in Theni.

During routine patrolling of the border area, a State Intelligence Bureau team found him walking on a road connecting BSF’s Kuda outpost and Lodrani village of Rapar taluk on Tuesday evening, the Kutch-East police said in a statement. When he did not give a satisfactory reply about his visit, he was taken to Balasar station.

“A man from Tamil Nadu has been detained for questioning as he was found roaming near the international border yesterday. The suspect has not revealed much about his intent to come to Kutch. He is now being questioned thoroughly by local police as well as central agencies,” said SP Sagar Bagmar.

The police also found some food, a train ticket showing journey from Mumbai to Surendranagar and Rs 10,000 cash in his shoulder bag. Meanwhile, official sources in Theni said Dinesh, a 35-year-old BSc (IT) graduate, and his father Periasamy were jointly running a shop opposite Chinnamanur GH Road, selling home appliances on installment. During inquires in the locality, his neighbours told Chinnamanur police that Dinesh has not come home for the last one week.

Dinesh, the third son, is unmarried and his elder brother Deepak Kumar is working as a martial arts instructor in Surat, highly placed sources told DT Next. The family is originally from Muthalapuram village, and moved Duraichamypuram where they have been residing for the last one year.