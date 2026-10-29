Theni jailbreak: 17 recaptured inmates to be moved to high-security central prisons

The extensive operation concluded after the final two fugitives, Tirupathi and Meenakshisundaram, were captured on Wednesday.

According to police, after fleeing from the Aranjanaipudur area on a motorcycle toward Uthamapalayam, the escapees borrowed a stranger's phone in Ammachipuram to contact their associates who provided them funds, clothing, and vehicles.

The intensive search mobilised 17 specialised teams, five Special Task Force units, and four Tamil Nadu Special Police battalions, deploying specialised drones during daylight hours to scan the dense canopy and pinpoint suspect locations, police added.