Thekkady: NDSA panel inspects Mullaiperiyar dam

MADURAI: A Sub-committee led by the Director of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), southern region, R Giridhar, inspected the Mullaiperiyar dam in Thekkady on Monday.

The seven-member committee, which is constituted as per the directive of the Supreme Court, comprises officials from Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring state of Kerala.

The Supreme Court directed the committee to file a report after overseeing the safety of the dam and to examine issues of repair and maintenance raised by the Tamil Nadu government.

The officials inspected the main dam, baby dam, earthen dam, gallery area and water seepage level. After the inspection, the team said the dam is strong and safe, and the inspection report would be submitted to the NDSA.

Later, a review meeting involving higher officials from both states was held.