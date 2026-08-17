Thanks to the repellent, farmers relieved from late night patrols

Farmers in parts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore districts say the wild boar menace has intensified in recent years, with animals increasingly entering farms in groups and damaging crops.

Traditional methods such as crackers, loudspeakers and night patrols have provided only temporary relief as the animals gradually become accustomed to the sounds.

"Until a decade ago, seeing a wild boar was a rare occurrence. But their numbers have increased significantly over the past few years, and they have become a major headache for farmers. Earlier, only one or two boars would come into our tapioca fields. Later, they started invading in groups and causing extensive damage. We installed the bio-fence for the first time in 2023-24 and found it effective in reducing the menace," said K Sivakumar (51), a farmer from Kattupatti near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri.

Further, the farmer said the repellent remains effective for about two and a half months before it needs to be replenished.

"While smaller and medium-sized wild boars generally avoid the fields because of the smell, larger animals occasionally breach the bio-barrier. We used the repellent last year around our 10-acre farm, where we cultivated tapioca and maize. This year, however, we shifted to plantain because of the heavy infestation affecting tapioca," he added.