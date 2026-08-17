TNAU to scale up bio-repellent production to keep wild boars away from fields

The Tamil Nadu government, in its budget presented on August 6, announced a special wild boar damage prevention scheme under which an eco-friendly bio-repellent developed by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be distributed to farmers at a subsidised price to cover 14,000 acres.

Developed by the Agricultural Research Station (ARS) at Virinjipuram in Vellore, the plant-based repellent has emerged as a widely used tool to protect crops from wild boar incursions. Besides farmers in Tamil Nadu, the herbal solution is also being used in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

According to Dr V Sendhilvel, associate professor and head of the ARS in Virinjipuram, the bio-repellent has recorded a success rate of about 92 per cent in field studies.

"It couldn't achieve 100 per cent effectiveness because of the odour of certain pesticides used in crops, rain and inadvertent errors in erecting the protective fencing. With the government now announcing subsidised distribution, we are working to increase production to meet the expected demand substantially," he said.

The repellent has been found effective in protecting crops such as paddy, ragi, sugarcane, tapioca and groundnut.