Thanks to rains, solar, wind power generation in Tamil Nadu breaks all-time record

CHENNAI: Amid the rains lashing parts of Tamil Nadu – perhaps thanks to it – wind and solar power generation has recorded an all-time generation in the last few days.

The all-time high solar generation of 5,704 MW was recorded on Friday surpassing the previous record of 5,512 MW on July 24.

According to the Tangedco officials, the solar power generation peaked at 5,679 MW on Saturday. The utility also absorbed a record 40.9 million units (MU) on Saturday, surpassing the previous all-time high of 40.5 MU absorbed on April 23.

The wind power generation also recorded an all-time high of 5,899 MW on July 31 bettering the previous record of 5,838 MW on September 10, 2023, while the maximum wind power evacuation of 120.25 MU in a day was on July 9, 2022.

A solar power generator attributed the increase in solar generation to the rise of the installed capacity and also favourable weather conditions.

"There is a misconception that solar generation would be more during peak summer when there would be much heat. However, solar panels would generate maximum energy when the temperature is about 25 degrees Celsius. With temperatures coming down due to rainfall and clear skies, the generation has picked up. The solar panels use photovoltaic effects to convert light, not heat, directly into electricity," he said, explaining that when the temperature goes up the solar photovoltaic panel's efficiency to generate energy would fall.

