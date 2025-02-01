Thanjavur villagers stage stir, demand reopening of Tasmac outlet, basic amenities

TIRUCHY: Residents of Perumagalur town panchayat in Thanjavur district staged a protest demanding to reopen the Tasmac outlet and other basic amenities, on Friday. In solidarity with the protestors, traders put down the shutters.

According to the residents of Perumagalur near Peravurani in Thanjavur, they had been fighting for the development of their town panchayat for the past several years.

They said that they had been demanding the upgradation of a Public Health Centre (PHC) into a government hospital, a police station, and the resumption of the Peravurani-Rameswaram via Perumagalur TNSTC bus service.

In addition, they demanded the reopening of the Tasmac outlet that was shut down in the village a few years back. They pointed out that boozers have been travelling to the neighbouring places between 10 and 15km away to get alcohol, risking their lives. The long journey to consume liquor has resulted in several fatal accidents in the past few years.

Meanwhile, claiming that the closure of Tasmac outlets had affected business in the town panchayat, the traders downed shutters in support of the protest by the residents.

While speaking to reporters, Prema, a resident, said, “When the Tasmac outlet was functioning in the locality, the liquor was sold at Rs 145 but now the same quantity of liquor has been sold at Rs 200. As the boozers go to Tiruvapadi village in Pudukkottai district, which is around 15 km away, they face several hardships and meet with accidents. Considering the risk of fatal accidents, the government should reopen the Tasmac outlet.”