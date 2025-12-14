Thanjavur Travel agent arrested for cheating youths of Rs 35.4 lakh in overseas job scam

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Saturday arrested a Tours and Travel agent for conning 22 persons of Rs 35.40 lakh with the promise of overseas employment.

Albert Wilson (45), a resident of Kumbakonam, has been running Universal Tours and Travels and has promised youths overseas employment. Albert Wilson, through his former staff, Selvam (60), selected six persons for employment in Canada and collected Rs one lakh each from them in the period between 2020 and 2021.

But, he failed to keep his word. Based on a complaint filed on September 21, the Kumbakonam West police arrested him on Friday night. Probe revealed that Rs 35.40 lakh was collected from as many as 22 persons.