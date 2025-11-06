Thanjavur trader killed after private bus rams bike

TIRUCHY: A trader died on the spot when a private bus hit his two-wheeler on the Thanjavur highway on Wednesday evening. His relatives, public and vehicle users staged a protest demanding action against the private bus driver who was overspeeding. C Kathirvel (50), a resident of Thennamanadu and a tractor spare parts shop owner, on Wednesday afternoon, was on the way to Thanjavur on his two-wheeler. When Kathirvel was nearing Yagappa Chavadi, a private bus hit his bike. He was tossed off the bike and died on the spot. The private bus driver escaped from the spot.

On information, the family members and the public rushed to the spot and resorted to a road block protest. They also ransacked the private bus and demanded the immediate arrest of the bus driver.

The Thanjavur Town DSP Somasundaram and the Taluk police held talks with the agitating people. Upon assurance by the police, they withdrew the protest. Subsequently, the police retrieved the body and sent it to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Traffic was disrupted at Yagappa Chavadi-Thanjavur main road for more than two hours.