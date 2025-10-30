Thanjavur students besiege govt bus demanding enhanced bus connectivity

TIRUCHY: The students from Thanjavur besieged a TNSTC bus demanding enhanced bus connectivity for their villages on Wednesday.

Over 1,500 students are studying in the Orathanadu Government Arts College. Of which, around 500 students come from Gandharvakottai, Karambakudi, Thiruvonam, Uranipuram, Sillathur and Vettikadu.

However, only two buses are being operated from Gandharvakottai to Orathanadu, forcing students to either opt for footboard travel or hitchhiking.

They noted that they had approached the TNSTC officials frequently with the demand for additional bus services. As their demands were not fulfilled to date, the students, on Wednesday, gathered at Vettikadu and besieged a TNSTC bus. They staged a protest demanding additional bus services.

Based on information, the TNSTC officials and the Orathanadu Tahsildhar rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting students. Upon assurance by the officials, the student dispersed from the spot.