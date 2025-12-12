Thanjavur: Senior citizen killed while pacifying altercation

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen was killed while he attempted to pacify two persons who had an altercation over an illegal affair in Thanjavur on Thursday. It is said that M Vivek (24) of Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur, reportedly had an illegal affair with Gowsalya, wife of Arun (30), from the same locality, who was abroad.

Arun, who returned three months ago found out the affair and warned his wife and threatened Vivek. Arun, along with relatives Tamilarasan (30), Muthamizh Selvan (32) and Balasubramanian (30), went to the house of Vivek under the influence of alcohol and started a quarrel.

Suddenly, the gang took a sickle, but Vivek’s father, Moorthi, attempted to pacify and stop them. Accidentally, Moorthi sustained severe injuries and fell dead. Nadukaviri police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, and sent it to Tiruvaiyaru GH.