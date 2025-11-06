Thanjavur: Repeat offender among trio held for assaulting hospital manager

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a notorious rowdy, for waylaying and attacking a private hospital manager.

H Saddique Ali (36), a resident of Vallavan Puram near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, was working as a manager in a private hospital where one Arun from Kasangadu was also working.

Arun reportedly had an affair with a woman working in the same hospital, which Saddique Ali opposed, and even terminated Arun from the hospital for the same. Enraged over this, Arun harboured vengeance against Saddique.

Against such a backdrop, Arun, along with his friend R Mohan (25) of Pappanadu, approached Mohan’s friend and notorious rowdy V Manikandan (28), alias ‘Bottle’ Mani. They conspired to attack Saddique Ali, and there are several cases, including an attempt to murder, pending against Mani.

As per their plan, on Tuesday late night, while Saddique Ali was returning home after his duty on his two-wheeler, Mohan, Manokandan and 'Kannappa' Rahul Gandhi (19) intercepted him and picked up an argument.

The trio also demanded money from Saddique Ali. When he refused to give money, the trio attacked him with lethal weapons, after which Saddique fell unconscious. The trio escaped.

On hearing the noise of Saddique Ali, the public rushed to the spot and rescued him and rushed him to a private hospital in Thanjavur, where he has been undergoing treatment for a severe head injury.

Pattukkottai Town police registered a case and conducted an investigation. They arrested Manikandan, Mohan and Rahul Gandhi. The police are searching for Arun, who has gone absconding.