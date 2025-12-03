Thanjavur Railway station turns 165

THANJAVUR: The 165th anniversary of Thanjavur railway station was celebrated by the Rail Users’ Association on Tuesday

The railway station in Thanjavur was established on December 2, 1861, and as a part of the anniversary celebration, the association, headed by president Ayyanapuram Natarajan, distributed sweets to the commuters

The association members garlanded the loco pilots of Cholan Express, which reached the railway station at the time of celebration.