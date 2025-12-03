Begin typing your search...

    Thanjavur Railway station turns 165

    The railway station in Thanjavur was established on December 2, 1861.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Dec 2025 9:26 AM IST
    Thanjavur Railway station turns 165
    X

    The association, headed by president Ayyanapuram Natarajan, distributed sweets to the commuters

    THANJAVUR: The 165th anniversary of Thanjavur railway station was celebrated by the Rail Users’ Association on Tuesday

    The railway station in Thanjavur was established on December 2, 1861, and as a part of the anniversary celebration, the association, headed by president Ayyanapuram Natarajan, distributed sweets to the commuters

    The association members garlanded the loco pilots of Cholan Express, which reached the railway station at the time of celebration.

    Thanjavur Railway station
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X