Thanjavur police recover body of two-day-old baby boy stuffed into plastic container

MADURAI: Thanjavur police recovered the body of a two-day-old baby boy stuffed into a plastic container from a secluded place on Tuesday and registered a case.

On Tuesday when Gunapalan, a resident of Andikadu near Sethubavachatram in Thanjavur district went to his coconut farm, he found a container in a secluded place.

He was shocked to see the body of a baby inside the container and informed the police.

Inspector Durairaj retrieved the body and sent it to the Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar GH.

The police took the CCTV footage from around the spot and launched a hunt to find those who had done the crime.