Thanjavur: Miscreants try to exhume body of 12-year-old girl

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at Pandanallur village in Thanjavur on Thursday after miscreants had attempted to exhume the body of a 12-year-old girl who died on Wednesday and was buried in the locality's graveyard.

It is reported that T Dharshika (12), the daughter of Thangarasu and Mekala of Pandanallur Arasadi, who was pursuing Class 7, fell ill for a few days and was undergoing treatment at the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. As her condition had worsened, she was referred to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital. However, on Wednesday, she succumbed to the illness and the body was handed over to her parents.

Subsequently, the family members organised a funeral and buried it in the graveyard on the banks of Manniyaru.

On Thursday morning, some people were shocked to see, the grave of the girl had been dug up. The information was passed on to the family members, who rushed to the spot and found that the clothes around the body had popped out.

The shocked parents later informed Pandanallur police and the revenue officials, who, along with Thiruvidaimarudur Tahsildar Santhameena, inspected.

The grave was again reopened, and the officials found that miscreants had dug the graveyard and attempted to lift the head of the body. The police are investigating from various angles.