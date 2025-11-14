Thanjavur: Man held for sexually abusing 6-year-old girl

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested a man under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a six-year-old girl on Thursday. It is said, S Karthik (40), an agricultural coolie from Natichiyarkoil in Thanjavur, found a girl playing in front of her house in the neighbourhood.

He went near her and offered her chocolates, and took the girl to a secluded place and reportedly sexually abused the girl. The girl who managed to escape, ran to her house and passed on the information to her parents, who complained to the Natchiayrkoil police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and conducted an investigation in which they found that the complaint was genuine and registered a case against Karthik under various BNS sections, including the Pocso Act. Subsequently, the police arrested and produced Karthik before the court and lodged him in prison.