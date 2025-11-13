Thanjavur man gets 14 yrs in jail in sexual assault case

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Mahila Court on Wednesday awarded 14 years of Rigorous Imprisonment to a man for sexually assaulting a differently abled woman.

On November 22, 2022, P Vinod (40), a resident of Mananchavadi in Thanjavur, sexually assaulted a 22-year-old differently abled woman who was alone at her house at a farmhouse in Srirangam.

She was under the care of her 60-year-old grandmother. Based on the complaint by the woman’s grandmother, Srirangam police registered a case, arrested Vinod and lodged him in prison.

The case was in progress with the Tiruchy Mahila Court. On Wednesday, the judge who heard the case awarded 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.