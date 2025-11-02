Thanjavur illuminated for Raja Raja Chola's Sathaya Vizha; let TN shine in the glorious emperor's light: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the 1,040th Sathaya Vizha (birth anniversary) of Raja Raja Cholan, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged future generations to remember the Emperor's contributions.

"Today marks the 1,040th Sathaya Vizha of Emperor Raja Raja Cholan, who ruled at the pinnacle of Tamil excellence in art, warfare, naval architecture, and irrigation systems, and whose glory remains eternal," Stalin said in a social media post.

He added that to commemorate the day, a local holiday has been declared in Thanjavur district, and from Friday, the city of Thanjavur will be illuminated with vibrant lights and celebrate the occasion with grandeur.

"Let us remember, preserve, and pass on to future generations the invaluable contributions left to us by this great Tamil emperor, and continue to honour and celebrate the everlasting fame of Emperor Raja Raja Cholan," he said.