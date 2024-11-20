Begin typing your search...

    Thanjavur govt school teacher stabbed to death in classroom

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Nov 2024 12:54 PM IST
    Madhan Kumar, the suspect of Thanjavur govt teacher death

    CHENNAI: A teacher was stabbed to death while conducting a class at school in Thanjavur, as reported by Thanthi TV.

    The deceased was identified as Ramani, who is working as a Tamil teacher at Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur.

    Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder occurred over a love affair.

    School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi issued a statement saying, "Strong legal action to be taken against teacher's stabbing in Thanjavur".

    A teacher, Madhan Kumar, is reported to have been in love with Ramani.

    Following the incident, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, and Thanjavur District collector are on way to the spot.

    Further details awaited.

    Online Desk

