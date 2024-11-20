EPS slams DMK regime over murder of govt school teacher in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Hours after a teacher from the Government High School in Mallipattinam, Thanjavur district, was murdered while she was teaching, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the incident and said murders have become common under the “incompetent” DMK regime, which has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

He charged that Chief Minister M K Stalin focused on publicity stunts instead of attending to his primary responsibility of maintaining the state’s law and order. He urged the CM to ensure that no such incidents take place in the future.

Ramani, a native of Chinnamanai village, was stabbed to death by Madhan, also from the same village, for rejecting his marriage proposal.

“I strongly condemn the DMK government for failing to maintain law and order. It has reached the point where government employees, including teachers and doctors, are not safe in their workplaces,” Palaniswami said in his post in X, referring to the recent attack on a senior government doctor by the son of a patient at a hospital in Chennai and the murder of Ramani on her school campus.

Also Read: Thanjavur govt school teacher stabbed to death in classroom

Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to Ramani’s family and demanded that the government take stern action against the perpetrator.

He continued in the same vein and slammed the CM for the recent incidents of attack on government employees.

He urged the CM to ensure that no such incidents take place in the future.

AMMK leader hits out DMK govt over govt teacher murder

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has also weighed in on the issue and condemned the killing of the government teacher on the school campus. He said that the shocking incident indicates that the law and order situation has declined to a new low.

Also Read: Chennai doctor attack: Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times at Kalaignar Centenary hospital

In the last three and a half years of the DMK government, law and order have deteriorated to the point where not a single day passes without crimes against women, murder, or robbery, he said, and demanded the CM to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.