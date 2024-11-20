Female teacher stabbed to death on Thanjavur school premises

CHENNAI: A teacher was stabbed to death at a school in Thanjavur, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The deceased was identified as Ramani, who is working as a Tamil teacher at Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur. Also Read:EPS slams DMK regime over murder of govt school teacher in Thanjavur

Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder occurred over rejection of a marriage proposal.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi issued a statement saying, "It is a huge loss for our teacher community. The main person involved in this incident has been arrested. The Chief Minister has asked me to immediately go to the spot, so I will reach the spot by 5 pm... I have asked the District Collector to give some counselling to the students and declare a holiday today immediately. Within a day or two we will give counselling and only after that we will open the school."

Ramani, a native of Chinnamanai village, was stabbed to death by Madhan, also from the same village, for rejecting his marriage proposal.

Following the incident, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, and Thanjavur District collector are on their way to the spot. The teacher was rushed to the government hospital here, but was declared brought dead by the doctors.