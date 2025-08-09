Thanjavur farmers lock up RDO office over stir

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers from Tiruchy staged a protest in front of the RDO’s office in Thanjavur after locking the office, alleging that an individual had usurped temple land in their locality.

Even as the divisional-level farmers’ grievances redressal meet was in process, all of a sudden, a section of farmers headed by farmer leader P Ayyakannu locked the office, leaving the officers inside and staged a protest demanding action against an individual alleging that he had usurped the land belonging to Kasi Viswanathar Visalakshi Amman temple at Woraiyur. The farmers claimed that they had alerted the officials earlier, but in vain.

Police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting farmers. Upon assurance issued by the police, they withdrew the protest. Later, the officials who were conducting the grievance meeting also held talks with the protesting farmers and assured them of action on the complaint raised by the farmers.