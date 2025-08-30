Thanjavur: Ensure prompt procurement, urge farmers

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur on Friday demanded distribution of Kuruvai packages and urged speeding up procurement, considering the experience of damage caused by rain as a lesson.

The farmers' grievances redressal meet was held in Thanjavur, chaired by the District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, in which the farmers pointed out that the shortage of gunny bags during the summer crop procurement and the shortage of storage facilities led to damage of several thousands of paddy bags due to unexpected rainfall.

The farmers said that the procurement should commence from September, and the officials must learn from the past. The DPCs should procure paddy promptly without making the farmers run from pillar to post in the process.

They also demanded to organise a preparatory meeting with the TNSTC officials and the farmers, and prepare the plan for the procurement. They also demanded 50 kg bags instead of 40 kg and the availability of dryer machines in every DPC.

While speaking, Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan pointed out that as many as 235 DPCs were opened during the summer crop season, but still, paddy at Kumbakonam, Tiruvidaimarudur and Papanasam areas were piled up. At least 16 lakh paddy bags were delayed in the district.

“The harvest for kuruvai commenced already, and in many places, the harvest is getting completed, so the officials should plan accordingly so that no delay in the procurement process is witnessed. The northeast monsoon is expected on time, and so the officials should initiate steps accordingly,” he said.