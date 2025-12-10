Thanjavur CEO visits school of murder victim in Aduthurai

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur CEO Baby on Tuesday visited the school in Patteeswaram where a Class 12 student died after a group clash and conducted an inquiry, while the Aduthurai chairman went on a procession to the school.

On December 7, Kaviyarasan (17), a class 12 student from Patteeswaram Government Anna Model School, died after being declared brain dead after a group of 15 Class 11 students attacked him.

The CEO also interacted with the students, particularly from classes 11 and 12 and advised them to concentrate on studies and maintain discipline. She also had heard the grievances of the students from the school.

Meanwhile, the PMK functionary and Aduthurai Panchayat Union Chairman Ma Ka Stalin came to the school and attempted to stage a protest condemning the state government for failing to visit the aggrieved family of Kaviyarasan.

He also blamed the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for failing to visit the family. He also appealed to the Chief Minister MK Stalin, to initiate action against the outsiders who were with the class 11 students during the clash.