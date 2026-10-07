Thanjavur: 3 minors held for abusing 9-year-old boy

According to police, a nine-year-old boy from Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur was staying in one of his relatives' houses. On Monday, when he went to the house of another relative in Cuddalore, he was found to be unwell, and soon, the relatives took him to the hospital, where the doctors found that he had undergone sexual abuse.
Subsequently, the family members inquired with the boy, who narrated the incident. Soon, the relatives lodged a complaint with the Thiruvidaimarudur All Women Police. A case was registered against three minor boys in the age group between 13 and 14.
Subsequently, they arrested the minors and sent them to the Government Observation Home.