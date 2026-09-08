Teen held for impregnating 15-yr-old girl in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: An 18-year-old boy was arrested under the Pocso Act on charges of impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Thanjavur on Monday (September 7).
It is said that the physical appearance of a 15-year-old girl appeared unusual, and her parents, who noticed it, made an inquiry with the girl, who later narrated the incident.
She informed her parents that an 18-year-old boy who is also related to her had reportedly sexually abused her with a promise of marriage.
Subsequently, the parents lodged a complaint with the Pattukkottai All Women Police, who registered a case under various sections of the BNS, including the Pocso Act.
On Monday, the police arrested the boy. Further investigations are on.