Tamil Nadu

Teen held for impregnating 15-yr-old girl in Thanjavur

She informed her parents that an 18-year-old boy who is also related to her had reportedly sexually abused her with a promise of marriage.
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TIRUCHY: An 18-year-old boy was arrested under the Pocso Act on charges of impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Thanjavur on Monday (September 7).

It is said that the physical appearance of a 15-year-old girl appeared unusual, and her parents, who noticed it, made an inquiry with the girl, who later narrated the incident.

She informed her parents that an 18-year-old boy who is also related to her had reportedly sexually abused her with a promise of marriage.

Subsequently, the parents lodged a complaint with the Pattukkottai All Women Police, who registered a case under various sections of the BNS, including the Pocso Act.

On Monday, the police arrested the boy. Further investigations are on.

Thanjavur
Pocso Act
Police
Teenage Girl
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