Thangam Thennarasu hails CM Stalin's effort in preserving TN's cultural heritage

CHENNAI: State Minister for Finance, Thangam Thennarasu, on Sunday lauded Chief Minister MK Stalin's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rich cultural legacy of the state.

In a social media post, Thangam Thennarasu underscored the significance of preserving the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, emphasising that the deliberate destruction of a community's culture is tantamount to erasing its very history.

He commended Chief Minister Stalin's proactive measures in thwarting such attempts, leveraging the power of science to protect and promote the state's cultural treasures.

Thangam Thennarasu's remarks came in the wake of an article published in the esteemed international publication, The New York Times, which has recognised Chief Minister Stalin's endeavors in preserving Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage.

The Minister expressed his immense pride and joy at this international acknowledgment, which he believes is a testament to the Chief Minister's tireless efforts in showcasing the state's cultural prowess on the global stage.

"The Tamil nation's proud history and heritage are now being celebrated worldwide, thanks to the visionary leadership of our Chief Minister," he exclaimed.

"We are resolute in our commitment to preserving our cultural legacy, and this international recognition serves as a powerful validation of our efforts,” he added.