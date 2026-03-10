Thamizhachi Thangapandian urges early commissioning of Velachery–St Thomas Mount MRTS link

CHENNAI: Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Tuesday said she has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging the early commissioning of the long-pending MRTS extension between Velachery and St Thomas Mount in the city.
Taking to X, the South Chennai MP said the nearly 5-km MRTS extension, which has been pending for more than a decade despite completion of infrastructure works, is currently awaiting safety certification from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).
In her letter dated March 9, Thangapandian pointed out that the project has faced several delays over the years though the infrastructure works for the Velachery–St Thomas Mount stretch have been completed and the line is ready for commissioning.
She said the commissioning of the corridor would enable seamless connectivity between MRTS services, Chennai Metro Rail and suburban railway lines at St Thomas Mount, strengthening Chennai’s multi-modal transport network.
The MP also noted that South Chennai has emerged as a major hub for IT services, educational institutions and commercial establishments, and commuters in the region continue to face heavy traffic congestion on key roads.
Once operational, the MRTS extension is expected to improve commuter mobility, reduce traffic congestion and promote the use of public transport in the southern parts of the city.
Stating that residents of South Chennai have been waiting for the project for many years, Thangapandian urged the authorities to expedite the inspection and commissioning process without further delay.