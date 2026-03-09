Velachery–St Thomas Mount MRTS service unlikely to start on March 10; here is the reason

CHENNAI: The much-awaited MRTS train service between Velachery railway station and St Thomas Mount railway station is unlikely to begin on March 10 as planned, as the mandatory operational clearance has not yet been issued, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The service was expected to be launched as part of measures taken by railway authorities to reduce passenger inconvenience following the curtailment of electric train services due to redevelopment works at Chennai Egmore railway station from February 20.
Railway officials had earlier announced that trains would begin operating on the Velachery–St Thomas Mount stretch from March 10 after the safety inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.
Although the track safety inspection has been completed, the final permission to operate trains has not yet been granted. During an inspection on March 5, a team led by Janak Kumar Garg from Delhi examined the tracks by operating a train on the route and also travelling along the line using trolleys.
Sources said the inspection team advised that certain additional works should be carried out on the tracks before starting services.
Railway officials said the MRTS service between Velachery and St Thomas Mount will commence only after the suggested works are completed and the safety certificate is issued.