Velachery–St Thomas Mount MRTS service unlikely to start on March 10; here is the reason

Although the track safety inspection has been completed, the final permission to operate trains has not yet been granted. During an inspection on March 5, a team led by Janak Kumar Garg from Delhi examined the tracks by operating a train on the route and also travelling along the line using trolleys.

Sources said the inspection team advised that certain additional works should be carried out on the tracks before starting services.

Railway officials said the MRTS service between Velachery and St Thomas Mount will commence only after the suggested works are completed and the safety certificate is issued.