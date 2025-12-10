Thailapuram under DMK's clutches, traitors aiding it: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday accused the DMK of engineering confusion within his party and vowed to forge a “mega alliance” that, he claimed, would secure a decisive victory in the 2026 Assembly election and inflict a crushing defeat on the ruling party.

Speaking at a meeting of union, town, panchayat and municipal office-bearers in a private hotel near Mamallapuram, he said this network of “traitors” was acting from within while DMK “agents” outside continued to target the party.

Anbumani alleged that Thailapuram had been “taken over by the DMK” and warned that the next three months would reveal “who will go to prison”.

Targeting former party president GK Mani, Anbumani said conspiracies began “the very next day” after he became party president.

He accused Mani of deliberately breaking the relationship between father and son and of creating enmity by telling the founder that Anbumani had spoken or acted against him.

He further claimed that Mani had repeatedly assured Ramadoss that the DMK government would provide Vanniyar reservation, thereby weakening the founder’s willingness to lead a protest immediately after the Supreme Court verdict.

Calling this “not an ordinary betrayal”, Anbumani said that if a major agitation had been launched two years earlier, the DMK would have been compelled to implement reservation by now. Instead, he said, Mani had “betrayed the entire community” by diverting and delaying the struggle.

The party symbol and the PMK itself, he said, remained firmly with his side, both legally and under party rules. Any civil court process initiated by the rival faction would take years, he said, and the party had all the necessary evidence to prove its position.

He said the PMK would soon form a “mega alliance” for the 2026 Assembly polls and asserted that it would win “without doubt”, delivering a heavy defeat to the DMK.