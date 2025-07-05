Thagaisal Tamizhar 2025 award for Khadar Mohideen

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday announced IUML national president Professor KM Khadar Mohideen as the recipient of Thagaisal Tamizhar award for 2025.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the selection committee helmed by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the state secretariat.

Instituted in 2021 to honour eminent personalities who made outstanding contributions to the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil race, the award has so far been presented to deceased Marxist veteran N Sankaraiah, veteran CPI leader R NallaKannu, Dravida Kazhagam president K Veeramani and deceased Congress veteran Kumari Ananthan.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh plus a citation, which would be presented to Khadar Mohideen by CM Stalin during Independence Day celebration. A former history professor of Jamal Mohammed College in Tiruchy, Professor Khadar Mohideen is also the editor of the magazine ‘Manichudar’.