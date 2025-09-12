Textbooks for polytechnic courses uploaded on DoTE’s portal

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), under Higher Education Department has uploaded polytechnic textbooks on its official portal to serve as a standard reference material for both teaching and learning.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the DoTE has uploaded polytechnic textbooks available on the All India Council for Technical Education (AICET) onto its official website to facilitate students studying various diploma courses.

“All principals of government, government aided and self-financing polytechnic colleges will instruct faculty members to make effective use of these textbooks while preparing lesson plans and session plans, so as to ensure uniformity and improved quality of classroom delivery,” he added.

Faculty members were also advised to refer to the uploaded textbooks regularly in the teaching-learning process. “It will enhance the effectiveness of curriculum implementation. Textbooks for courses include computer engineering, electronics and communication engineering, mechanical, and civil, amongst others.”