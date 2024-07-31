Tentative allocation of engineering seats for the first batch of TNEA counselling will be done on August 1

CHENNAI: The tentative allotment of engineering seats for the students, who participated in the first round of counselling will be released on Thursday (August 1).



The first round of counselling had started for the students, who have secured cut-off marks between 200 and 179 started from July 29 to July 31.

Accordingly, a total of 26,654 students were eligible to participate in the first round of engineering counselling.

Directorate of Technical Education (Dote) sources said that as the choice filing (courses and as well as the colleges) for the first batch students have completed, the tentative allocation of engineering seats according to the merit of the candidates will be released on August 1.

Dote further said that students, who were allocated engineering seats tentatively, have to confirm their acceptance on or before August 2.

After the confirmation of the students, the provisional allocation for the first round of counselling students will announced on August 3.

In addition, the students, who were provided provisional allocations, should confirm their joining dates in the colleges on or before August 7.

The round-two counselling will be held for the students, who secured cut-off marks between 178 and 142, from August 10 to August 12.

Likewise, the third-round of counselling for the students, who got cut-off marks between 141 and 77, will be held from August 23 to August 25.