Tension in Tirupur as Assam guest worker sexually assaults 6-yr-old girl

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed as parents of children studying in a private school in Tirupur blocked the road in protest on Thursday after a Class 1 student was sexually harassed by a guest worker.

According to police, Dhanjai (27), a native of Assam, who was engaged in cleaning work at the school in KVR Nagar, had misbehaved with the six-year-old girl when she went to attend nature’s call in the toilet on Wednesday. The girl claimed to have informed her teacher, who, however, failed to take any action.

She informed her parents, who then complained to Tirupur South All Women’s Police Station (AWPS). A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused was arrested.

Meanwhile, a large number of parents gathered at the school in protest, demanding that the administration ensure the safety of children. They blocked the road in front of the school, demanding action against the teacher and authorities for inaction.

Despite talks by senior police officials and education department authorities, the parents refused to budge and continued with their protest for over four hours. Following this, the police forcefully removed over 30 persons to a marriage hall and released them later in the evening.