Tension in Pattukkottai after bunk serves petrol mixed with water

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed among the vehicle users of Pattukkottai as they found water mixed with petrol in a bunk in the locality late on Monday. The rain-water mixed fuel had caused technical snags in their vehicles.

It is said that on Monday night, when a vehicle user purchased petrol in a bottle from a bunk at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, he was shocked to see that there was water for around 50 per cent. He immediately showed it to the staff in the bunk, which triggered an argument.

On information, Pattukkottai police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry in which the claims of the customer were found to be true.

Subsequently, the police asked the bunk staff to fill petrol in a bottle again, but the filling machine failed to operate. Upon repairing the machine, the staff filled petrol in a bottle, and there was water again. Soon, the police took control of the bunk and inspected it, in which they found that rainwater filled the petrol storage tank.

By the time, around 10 two-wheelers, which filled the water-mixed petrol during the time, sustained technical snags. The vehicle owners beelined to the particular petrol bunk and raised complaints. Later, the fuel agency people pacified them and assured them that they would repair their vehicles.