Tenkasi rains: Coutrallam waterfalls in full flow; flood alert as Ramanathi brims over

CHENNAI: With heavy rainfall battering Tenkasi and neighbouring districts over the past couple of days, reservoirs in the region have filled up and the famed Coutrallam waterfalls is in full spate, said a Maalaimalar report.

The continuous downpour has triggered heavy flow of water in the Coutrallam falls, located in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Tenkasi district.

Further, with increased inflow, water levels in reservoirs like the Gundaru, Karuppanadhi, and Ramanathi have risen, prompting authorities to advise people against venturing near the water bodies.

The Water Resources Department released over 1,550 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water from the Ramananathi dam after it reached maximum capacity on Friday. Following this, a flood alert was issued in areas along its banks, urging people in low-lying areas to shift to safer places, the report added.