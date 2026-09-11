Tenkasi man arrested for attacking daughter, son-in-law in alleged honour killing attempt

According to the police, Aakash (23) from Alangulam in Tenkasi district, who sustained grievous injuries to his head and legs, was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. His wife, Sushmitha (21) from Melariyanayagipuram village, who sustained a cut injury to her hand, was also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Though the couple belong to different communities, both are from the Backward Classes. Murugan, Sushmitha’s father, had strongly opposed their marriage, said the police.

Aakash and Sushmitha had studied at the same college and had been in love since their college days. After completing college, the duo got married three months ago despite strong opposition from Murugan, said the police.