Tenkasi man arrested for attacking daughter, son-in-law in alleged honour killing attempt

TENKASI: Police arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly hacked his daughter and son-in-law with a sickle in an alleged honour killing attempt at Sivakamipuram village near Tenkasi on Friday.
According to the police, Aakash (23) from Alangulam in Tenkasi district, who sustained grievous injuries to his head and legs, was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. His wife, Sushmitha (21) from Melariyanayagipuram village, who sustained a cut injury to her hand, was also undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Though the couple belong to different communities, both are from the Backward Classes. Murugan, Sushmitha’s father, had strongly opposed their marriage, said the police.
Aakash and Sushmitha had studied at the same college and had been in love since their college days. After completing college, the duo got married three months ago despite strong opposition from Murugan, said the police.
After their marriage, the couple rented a house at Sivakamipuram near Pavoorchatram and had been living there. Aakash was working as a daily-wage labourer in gooseberry farms in the village.
Meanwhile, Sushmitha’s father, Murugan, pretended to have accepted their marriage and started frequently visiting their house. During his visits, he used to buy groceries for his daughter, said the police.
On Thursday night at around 9.15 pm, when Aakash and his wife were at home, Murugan arrived on a motorcycle and parked it near their house, said the police.
He entered the house after allegedly concealing a sickle that he had brought with him. Before the couple could realise his motive, he allegedly attacked Aakash repeatedly with the sickle, causing injuries to his head and legs. He also allegedly attacked his daughter, causing a cut injury to her hand.
When the couple cried out in pain, neighbours rushed to the house. Murugan, however, allegedly escaped from the spot on his motorcycle.
After being informed, the Pavoorchatram police rushed to the spot and took the injured couple in a 108 ambulance to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment. Aakash was later shifted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment, while Sushmitha continued to receive treatment.
The police later arrested Murugan in the Veeravanallur area on Friday morning and brought him to the Pavoorchatram police station for questioning.