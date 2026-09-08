Tamil Nadu man murders wife for stopping him from abusing stepdaughter

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old woman was murdered by her husband after she objected to his attempts to sexually assault his stepdaughter in Tirupur.
Police said Vijayabalan (42) from Veeramaruthi Street on Avinashi Road attempted to sexually assault his 19-year-old stepdaughter past Sunday midnight, when his wife Visalakshi woke up and strongly objected to his behaviour.
The girl was born from Visalakshi’s first marriage. Following the death of her first husband, she married Vijayabalan, and the couple had two sons, aged 15 and 11.
After a heated argument, Vijayabalan took out a knife and slit the neck of his wife, who died on the spot after bleeding profusely. The girl, who was in shock, managed to escape from the house and locked the door from outside. She then alerted the police using a neighbour’s mobile phone.
After a heated argument, Vijayabalan took out a knife and slit the neck of his wife, who died on the spot after bleeding profusely
Meanwhile, Vijayabalan broke open the door, took his two sons with him and fled the house on a two-wheeler. Soon after, personnel from the 15 Velampalayam police station arrived at the scene and sent the woman’s body for post-mortem. Special police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused.
In another murder case, an unidentified man was found dead nude inside a hollow-block shack in Sulur near Coimbatore on Monday. Police suspect that the man, aged around 35 to 40, was killed after being struck on the head with a stone.
The name “Rameshvar” was tattooed on his right hand, and police are investigating to establish his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.