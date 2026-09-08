Tamil Nadu man murders wife for stopping him from abusing stepdaughter

Police said Vijayabalan (42) from Veeramaruthi Street on Avinashi Road attempted to sexually assault his 19-year-old stepdaughter past Sunday midnight, when his wife Visalakshi woke up and strongly objected to his behaviour.

The girl was born from Visalakshi’s first marriage. Following the death of her first husband, she married Vijayabalan, and the couple had two sons, aged 15 and 11.

After a heated argument, Vijayabalan took out a knife and slit the neck of his wife, who died on the spot after bleeding profusely. The girl, who was in shock, managed to escape from the house and locked the door from outside. She then alerted the police using a neighbour’s mobile phone.