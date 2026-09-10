Tenkasi: Head constable suspended after woman cop assault

The accused, Ponraj (40), was arrested after the woman police personnel lodged a complaint with the Kadayamallur police. He was later produced before a court and remanded in custody.

According to police, Ponraj and the woman cop, who were working at the same police station, had an argument on the day of the incident. They allegedly had another argument near the Kadayamallur police quarters, following which Ponraj allegedly assaulted her.

It was also alleged that Ponraj inappropriately touched the woman police personnel during the incident.