Tenkasi: Head constable suspended after woman cop assault

TENKASI: A head constable attached to the Kadayamallur police station was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman cop and was subsequently suspended by Tenkasi district Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar.
The accused, Ponraj (40), was arrested after the woman police personnel lodged a complaint with the Kadayamallur police. He was later produced before a court and remanded in custody.
According to police, Ponraj and the woman cop, who were working at the same police station, had an argument on the day of the incident. They allegedly had another argument near the Kadayamallur police quarters, following which Ponraj allegedly assaulted her.
It was also alleged that Ponraj inappropriately touched the woman police personnel during the incident.
Based on her complaint, Inspector Christy conducted an inquiry and registered a case against Ponraj under provisions relating to offences against women. He was arrested two days ago.
Following his arrest, Ashok Kumar ordered Ponraj's suspension.
Police are investigating what led to the alleged assault and whether the dispute arose from personal differences or an argument related to their workplace.