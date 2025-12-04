Tenkasi DMK legal wing deputy organiser killed in broad daylight

MADURAI: An armed gang allegedly hacked a lawyer and also the Deputy Organiser of DMK Legal Wing to death in broad daylight inside his office at Koolakadai bazaar in Tenkasi on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Muthukumarasamy. He was a government counsel in Sengottai Court, Commissioner of Oaths and also the Deputy Organiser of DMK Legal Wing, Tenkasi District (South), sources said.

On Wednesday, the gang entered Muthukumarasamy's office and attacked him with intimidating weapons, leaving him in a pool of blood.

On being alerted, the Tenkasi police sent the victim to the Government Hospital and inspected the scene of the crime. However, he died despite the treatment.

Angered fellow lawyers took to the road opposite Tenkasi's new bus stand and staged a road blockade, raising slogans demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. They also stressed enacting the Advocates Protection Act to ensure the safety of advocates.

Tenkasi Superintendent of Police S Aravind arrived at the spot and held talks with agitating lawyers, who dispersed after the SP assured them of necessary action. Vehicular movement was disrupted for a while.

The SP, when contacted, said Sivasubramanian, the neighbour of the victim, was suspected of having committed the crime. However, the motive behind the murder is yet to be known. Tenkasi police have filed a case. Investigation is on to nab the accused.