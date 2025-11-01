Temporary augmentation of trains from TN to Rajasthan

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the temporary augmentation of express trains operated between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan to clear extra rush.

Train No 22497/22498 Shri Ganganagar-Tiruchy Humsafar Exp will be temporarily augmented with one AC three-tier coach from Nov 3 to 24 (on Mondays) and from Tiruchy (Nov 7 to 28 on Fridays).

The revised composition will be 17 AC three-tier coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans and one pantry car.

Train No 20481/20482 Jodhpur-Tiruchy Humsafar Express will also be augmented with one sleeper class coach from Jodhpur (Nov 5 to 26 on Wednesdays) and from Tiruchy (Nov 8 to 29 on Saturdays).

The revised composition will be 16-AC three-tier coaches, 2 sleeper class coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans and one pantry car, said a release.