Temple jumbo attack: CM announces Rs 2L solatium

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of a mahout and his relative who were trampled to death by the Tiruchendur Lord Muruga temple elephant a couple of days back.

In a statement here this evening, the CM said the mahout Udhayakumar and his relative Sisubalan were trampled to death by the temple elephant Deivanai on November 18. While Sisubalan died on the spot, the mahout died at a hospital where he was admitted.

Stalin offered his condolences and announced a solatium of Rs two lakh each to their families.