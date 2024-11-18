Tiruchendur temple elephant kills mahout, man who were trying to take photo with her

MADURAI: The elephant of Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple reportedly angered by the touch of a man, who stood near the animal for a photo, trampled him to death and, also the mahout who tried to rescue the victim on Monday evening.

The victims were identified as Udhayan (45), an assistant mahout, and his relative Sisubalan.

Sources said, mahout Radhakrishnan fed the 25-year-old female elephant, named Deivanai, and fettered the animal in its shed on the temple premises. Around 3.30 pm, Sisubalan came to the shed to meet Radhakrishnan.

CCTV footage showed Sisubalan stood close to the elephant and requested Udhayan to take a snap. When Sisubalan touched the trunk of the elephant, it got wild and attacked him. When Udhayan attempted to rescue Sisubalan, the agitated monster lifted and threw Udhayan on to the wall.

Other staff at the temple managed to moved the duo away from the elephant and rushed them to Tiruchendur Government Hospital, where doctors declared both ‘brought dead.’

On information, District Forest Officer Revathi Raman and officials from Animal Husbandry, Revenue, and Police rushed to the temple and held inquiries. The temple was closed for around 45 minutes following the incident, sources said.

A forest department team, led by Manoharan, the assistant veterinary surgeon, after examining the elephant said that there was no need for use of tranquilisers as the animal exhibited normal behaviour. However, the animal would be under observation for three days, sources said.

Thoothukudi SP Albert John said veterinary doctors would shortly submit a report.