Temple funds for parking facilities spark TN Assembly debate

During the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin sought clarification on whether the TVK government shared the BJP's stated view that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department should not run educational institutions.

Responding, Minister Ramesh said the government's position was that temple revenues should be used for purposes that benefit devotees and temple administration. He noted that funds were being spent on essential amenities such as toilets and other infrastructure facilities in temples.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Ramesh said the government had consistently maintained that temple revenues should be utilised for facilities benefiting devotees.