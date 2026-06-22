Temple funds for parking facilities spark TN Assembly debate

CHENNAI: A heated exchange erupted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday after HR&CE Minister Ramesh questioned the previous DMK government's decision to use temple funds for multi-level parking facilities and other infrastructure projects.
During the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin sought clarification on whether the TVK government shared the BJP's stated view that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department should not run educational institutions.
Responding, Minister Ramesh said the government's position was that temple revenues should be used for purposes that benefit devotees and temple administration. He noted that funds were being spent on essential amenities such as toilets and other infrastructure facilities in temples.
According to a Maalaimalar report, Ramesh said the government had consistently maintained that temple revenues should be utilised for facilities benefiting devotees.
Questioning the priorities of the previous administration, Ramesh asked why a temple lacking basic sanitation facilities would require a Rs 10-crore multi-level car parking project. He also alleged that temple funds had earlier been diverted for commercial ventures, including marriage halls.
The minister further claimed that the Union government had been willing to fund a proposed Siddha medical hospital project in Palani, but the previous State government had stalled the initiative. He asserted that the present government had no need to function as anyone's "B-team".
Defending the earlier decisions, former HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu said all projects had been implemented based on recommendations from elected MLAs.
Referring to a proposed multi-level parking facility in Coonoor, he said the project was intended to generate revenue for the municipality by catering to tourists.
However, Ramesh countered that even if the facility had been proposed on land belonging to the Vinayagar temple in Coonoor, it remained unclear why temple funds were used for the project.
"Did devotees ask for temple funds to be spent on building car parking facilities? What they seek is a peaceful darshan," he said.
Intervening in the discussion, Udhayanidhi Stalin argued that multi-level parking facilities were an essential requirement at major temples and could not be dismissed as unnecessary.