Tamil Nadu HR&CE dept scraps marriage halls, commercial complexes projects worth Rs 246 crore

The cancelled projects comprise 29 marriage halls with an estimated cost of Rs 115.77 crore and 17 commercial complexes valued at Rs 130.08 crore. Together, the projects account for an outlay of Rs 245.85 crore.

The department said the administrative approvals granted for these projects have now been revoked. "Taking into account the financial condition of temples and the legal hurdles that prevented the commencement of works, the sanctions have been withdrawn," the release stated.