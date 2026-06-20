Tamil Nadu HR&CE dept scraps marriage halls, commercial complexes projects worth Rs 246 crore

CHENNAI: In a significant policy decision, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has withdrawn administrative sanction for 46 proposed projects worth Rs 245.85 crore, including marriage halls and commercial complexes, after reviewing the financial position of temples and legal constraints that delayed their execution.
According to the government statement issued on Friday, the projects had been announced earlier but remained unimplemented. The department said several of the proposed works were unable to take off due to court-imposed stay orders, while a reassessment of the financial health of temples also necessitated a review of expenditure priorities.
The cancelled projects comprise 29 marriage halls with an estimated cost of Rs 115.77 crore and 17 commercial complexes valued at Rs 130.08 crore. Together, the projects account for an outlay of Rs 245.85 crore
The cancelled projects comprise 29 marriage halls with an estimated cost of Rs 115.77 crore and 17 commercial complexes valued at Rs 130.08 crore. Together, the projects account for an outlay of Rs 245.85 crore.
The department said the administrative approvals granted for these projects have now been revoked. "Taking into account the financial condition of temples and the legal hurdles that prevented the commencement of works, the sanctions have been withdrawn," the release stated.
The HR&CE Department said the funds originally earmarked for the projects would be redeployed for new initiatives aimed at benefiting temples and devotees
The HR&CE Department further said the funds originally earmarked for the projects would be redeployed for new initiatives aimed at benefiting temples and devotees. Fresh schemes utilising the released funds are expected to be announced in the coming months.