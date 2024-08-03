Tell actors to prioritise producers they took advance from: Tamil Film's Producers' Council to Nadigar Sangam

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film’s Producers’ Council (TFPC) held an emergency Executive Committee meeting to address various issues on Thursday.

However, the focus was Nadigar Sangam and actors, especially those who have failed to be a part of projects after taking advance payments from producers.

After the meeting, TFPC sent out a strong statement, which said, “It has come to our notice on July 29 that Nadigar Sangam had given out a statement saying there were no complaints made at the council against actor Dhanush. This is completely false. Last year, we had informed Nadigar Sangam that five actors, including Dhanush, have incurred losses to producers by not turning up for shoots despite taking salary advance. Nadigar Sangam has not given us a solution despite us raising an issue till date.”

The TFPC also objected to the Nadigar Sangam’s statement on its decision to stall shooting of new films from November 1.

“Producers, who have invested a lot of money in films, are struggling today. We made a decision involving a Joint Action Committee that could save us from incurring more losses. Hence, the Nadigar Sangam should take back their statement, and also advise their members to immediately prioritise producers from whom they have taken money in the chronological order.”