Telangana will replicate four TN schemes, CM Reddy says in Chennai

CHENNAI: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced he will replicate four vital schemes inspired by Tamil Nadu – CM’s Breakfast Scheme, Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan scheme – from the next academic year in his state.

Speaking at the ‘Tamil Nadu excels in education’ event at the Nehru stadium here on Thursday, the Telangana CM also announced to work towards securing gold medals for India in Olympics, for which the state has opened the Young India Sport University.

Reddy urged the youth of Chennai to join the university to earn laurels for the country in international games.

Reddy also noted that Telangana has been inspired by TN’s 42% reservation for OBCs and 27% reservation for SCs/STs.

The event was organised by the state government to celebrate the performances of the school and higher education departments and students so far.

Besides Reddy, who was the chief guest, CM MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister of Higher Education Govi Chezhian and other higher officials were present at the event.

Other stakeholders, from educationalists, students and athletes, to media and cinema personalities, also participated.

“Tamil and Telugu share a strong historical bond, and we continue to cherish it,” Reddy said while announcing that the state will release a Telangana Education Policy in December.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu became the first state to release a State Education Policy in August.

CM Stalin said, "The event was aimed at celebrating students, and I am moved by their achievements and feel our hard work has been rewarded. As Telangana takes inspiration from us, we too will implement some of their vital schemes, showcasing healthy growth in politics.”