Teenage cousins drown in Kosasthalaiyar river during summer visit

CHENNAI: Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 15, drowned in the Kosasthalaiyar river near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district, about 50 kms from the city on Monday afternoon.

The deceased boys- Harish (17) of Thirukandalam village and Venkatesan (15) of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh were cousins, police said.

Harish had come last week with his family to spend the summer vacation at his aunt's house. On Monday afternoon, the cousins went for a swim n the river when the incident happened. The boys suddenly cried for help after which locals alerted other villagers and attempted to rescue them. Police along with TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service) personnel reached the scene and after a search which lasted for hours, the boys' bodies were recovered from the bushes downstream from the spot where the boys were last seek.

Police registered a case of accidental drowning and handed over the bodies to the families after post mortem. Police have urged parents to monitor movement of youngsters and advise them to not visit water bodies and quarries.